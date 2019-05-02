Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geejoo Kaur Johal. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

JOHAL, Geejoo Kaur On April 27th, 2019, Geejoo Kaur Johal passed away peacefully at the Victoria General hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Mohan Singh Johal, her beloved grandson Robyn, son-in-law, Surinder Mann and her two sisters. She is survived by her children Surjit, Mindy, Deljeat (Kawaljit), Ranjeet (Russ) and Abby; and her grandchildren Jessie, Tracey, Sheila, Shawn and Alesha. Geejoo was born in Dholeta, India into a farming community in the Punjab. At 19 she moved to Victoria, B.C. in order to join her husband to start their own family and to build a bright future together. She raised five beautiful children and created a loving home where everyone was welcomed. She was a compassionate and caring mother and enjoyed long walks with friends. Geejoo will be remembered for her passion for cooking and gardening. She expressed her love through acts of service and supported her family by ensuring that everyone's needs were met. She could be found in her kitchen lovingly preparing everyone's favorite foods and she would always make herself available by offering her time, attention and warm hugs that could provide reprieve from any ailment, be it of the body or of the mind. She leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but we are all better individuals for the privilege of having mom in our lives. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mahinder S. Takhar, Monty S. Takhar and Jernail S. Sihota and each of their extended families. A special thank you to Dr. Ross MacKay. We love you mom. Funeral will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC at noon May 5, 2019 and followed by a short service at 2:00 pm at the Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz, Victoria, BC.





