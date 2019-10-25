Geertruida (Trudy) Josephina Van Halen (nee Alink) passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 in Victoria. Born December 14, 1921 in Weerselo, Netherlands, moved to Victoria in 1966 where she remained until her passing. She was 97.



She worked for many years at the Victoria General Hospital in the housekeeping department and was known for her enthusiasm for hard work and her friendly manner and smile.



Predeceased by her husband Grietienus (Gerry) and her sisters in the Netherlands (Marie, Anne, Sanje, Mina, Seine). Trudy is survived by daughter Johanna (Joan) and husband Wayne Carlow and her son Ron; grandchildren Robert (Theresa), and Lisa; great-grandchildren Kealan, Brody and Brenan.



Many thanks to the staff at The Heights (and formerly Mt. Edwards Manor) for the exceptional care and support given to Trudy. Sincere thanks to Dr. Dan Buie who provided care to Trudy for many years.



No service by request.

