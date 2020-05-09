John Norman Geoffrey Singleton passed away peacefully May 4, 2020 in Victoria at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 70 years to June. Father of Genevieve (Dave), Jill (Hugh), Wendy (Don), Mark (Christine) and Clare. Geoff was born in South Norwood, London where he attended Selhurst Grammar School and worked in the family's store. He served as Petty Officer Radio Mechanic for the Royal Navy 1945-1947, then partnered with his father in Singleton Hardware, before emigrating with June to British Columbia in 1950. They crossed the Atlantic by freighter and Canada by train, finding work first in Lillooet, British Columbia. They chose to settle in Victoria by way of a coin toss. Longtime manager of Stewart and Hudson Building Supplies on Gorge Road, and from 1976 a realtor for many years with Brown Bros. He was the kite-flying Gramps to his grandchildren: Ben, Amy-Jean, Nathan, Rachel, Kim, Nicola, Stefan, Christopher, Ludovic and Muriel; great-grandchildren Zephy, Fiona and Adam; and Uncle Geoffrey to Laura Lynch, Carolyn Crane, John and Denise Crane. We also remember his parents, Norman and Norah (Ternan) Singleton of Croydon, England and sister Jacqueline Lynch (David) of Beckenham, England. The family is grateful to Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Beacon Villa and Floor 5B at VGH for their many kindnesses.



Geoff was known for his dry sense of humour and his love of reading. He taught us all to enjoy going to the library every Thursday, his half-day off, followed by a trip to the Northwestern Creamery. In retirement he and June adventured across two continents by motorhome, also returning to Ireland, Wales and England many times. Our dad helped us build and fix our homes, on every visit saying, "What projects would you like me to do?" R.I.P.



