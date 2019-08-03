Geoff passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Gladys and Bernard Waygood, he is lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda, daughter Kim (Lew), son Kelly (Berdine), granddaughter, Stephanie (Don), grandson Cameron, brothers Barney (Sheila), Peter (Sandy), Mark (Carmen) and sister Jacqueline (Jim) plus many nieces and nephews. Geoff was a retired paramedic with the BC Ambulance Service and later followed in his father's footsteps to become a member of the Masons and then onto the Shriners Clown Unit. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses for their outstanding care and compassion through his difficult illness. A private celebration by the family will be held at a later date.

