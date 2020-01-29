Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geordie C. Murray. View Sign Obituary

Geordie Charles Murray, 30 years old, died on January 23, 2020 in an accident while in Alberta with dear friends. Geordie is survived by his wife Shauna (Clarke) and their child to be born in July 2020, his parents, Ted and Kath Murray (Saanichton), his siblings Jenny Coad (Jeremy), Naomi Bullock (Blair), Michael Murray (Brenna), and Krystal Allen (Arick), his parents-in-law Rick and Robin Clarke, brother-in-law Blake Clarke, and was a very special Uncle to all his incredible nieces and nephews, and will be missed by his numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Geordie was also blessed to be loved by his bonus family: Joe, Verna, Jen, George Ellsworth and family.



Geordie was born on Dec 5, 1989 in Victoria to Kath and Ted. He graduated from Stelly’s Secondary.



To meet Geordie is to be loved and to know Geordie is a gift; because you know you are loved unconditionally, without judgement.



We ask that anyone who has a story or memory to share, please email



A funeral is scheduled for Feb 1, 2020 at 1pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 701 Mann Avenue. Open invitation to attend.



In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone you don’t know, buy a meal for someone in need, and/or donate to the GOFUNDME campaign for Shauna and the baby at:

