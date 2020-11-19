1/1
George A. Solylo
February 10, 1942 - October 22, 2020
With the deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father George Solylo, in Cobble Hill, BC on October 22nd ,2020. George was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba to Anna and George Solylo February 10, 1942. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 54 years, Beryl Elizabeth (nee Scott) Solylo, children Dr. Michael Solylo (Rosie), Cynthia Solylo-Kennedy (Dr. Russell Kennedy), and cherished grandchildren Rachel and Grace Solylo, and Alex and Michael Pasek. George was raised in North End Winnipeg. He was educated by Jesuits at St Paul's High School and St Paul's College where he earned a Science degree. He went on to earn degrees in Education from University of Manitoba and Computer Science at University of Calgary. He pursued a lifelong career as a High School Mathematics teacher at St Francis High School in Calgary, Alberta. Here he and Beryl Elizabeth raised two amazing children. At the same time George maintained a regimen of an active athlete, excelling in sports such as hockey, marathon running, and skiing. He was a volunteer member of Lake Louise Ski Patrol and Ski Friends of Lake Louise for over 20 years. George was a voracious reader, a student of world history, lover of classic movies, duplicate bridge, and crossword puzzles. After both children left home and married, George and Beryl Elizabeth moved to New Westminster, BC and then to Cobble Hill, Vancouver Island to enjoy retirement. These retirement years were filled with joy as grandparenting and worldwide travel filled the days. He lived a life of faith, cherished family and friendships. Right to the end he appreciated the wonderful life he enjoyed with his loving wife, family and friends. He guided us to become better people, we are so very grateful for the life and time we had together. Special thanks to Dr Masuda, Dr Kapongo, Dr Reid and home care nurses. The family is grateful to Drew and Peter who delivered tender care at a most difficult time. A private family service has been held, followed by cremation. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the George Solylo Tribute Fund at Fraser Academy https://fraseracademy.ca/george-solylo/ in Vancouver, BC.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
