1/1
George Adlkirchner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADLKIRCHNER, George March 1, 1925 - August 15, 2020 George passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC with family at his side. George was predeceased by his wife Margarete and brothers Matthaus, Johann, Konrad and sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Betty. George is survived by sons Arnold (Linda) and Tony (Elizabeth), nephew Fred, niece Loretta, great nephew John and great niece Nicole. George was born in Moosburg Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1952 where he joined his younger brother Johann in Victoria. He was followed shortly thereafter by Margarete and brother Matt. George began his working life in Canada as a construction labourer and bricklayer and then was employed as a machinist at the Victoria Machinery Depot where remained until retirement. George loved the outdoors and had many happy times hiking, camping and fishing with family and friends. George was an avid lifelong chess player and was known for his sense of humour and love of poetry. George will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was a devoted husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Beacon Hill Villa who provided George with loving care during the last few years of his life. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park where George will be interred next to his beloved Margarete. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved