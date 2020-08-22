George Adlkirchner

ADLKIRCHNER, George March 1, 1925 - August 15, 2020 George passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC with family at his side. George was predeceased by his wife Margarete and brothers Matthaus, Johann, Konrad and sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Betty. George is survived by sons Arnold (Linda) and Tony (Elizabeth), nephew Fred, niece Loretta, great nephew John and great niece Nicole. George was born in Moosburg Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1952 where he joined his younger brother Johann in Victoria. He was followed shortly thereafter by Margarete and brother Matt. George began his working life in Canada as a construction labourer and bricklayer and then was employed as a machinist at the Victoria Machinery Depot where remained until retirement. George loved the outdoors and had many happy times hiking, camping and fishing with family and friends. George was an avid lifelong chess player and was known for his sense of humour and love of poetry. George will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who was a devoted husband and father. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Beacon Hill Villa who provided George with loving care during the last few years of his life. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Royal Oak Burial Park where George will be interred next to his beloved Margarete. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com