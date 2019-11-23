PHILION, George Arthur George Arthur Philion, a very proud Canadian, died suddenly on November 14, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born and raised in Victoria. His mother, Evelyn, was born in England, and in April, 1912 at the age of 17 months she and other family members immigrated to Canada. Her grandfather and one of her uncles preceded the rest of the family. Passage was reserved on the RMS Titanic but the tickets were cancelled at the last minute because it took longer than anticipated to organize real estate holdings. The family arranged for another ship with a later departure. The Titanic's records showed no cancellation and Evelyn's grandfather received notice of his family's demise at sea. George attended UVic and had planned to become a lawyer but fate intervened and he began his career as a social worker. He worked for the BC Government until 1984, then turned his talents to teaching at Malaspina College for 17 years, before retiring in 2003. George was a beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Carol Anne, brothers John (Ellie), Bill (Rosemary) and Richard (Carol), sons George, and David (Seanna), and daughter Maureen (Dave), stepdaughters Kathie (Garry) and Barbara (Dave), as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. George's life will be celebrated on November 27, 2019 at Sands Funeral Chapel, 317 Goldstream Avenue, Colwood at 12:00 pm, preceded by a viewing at 11:00 for those who wish. A burial will follow at Hatley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George's memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019