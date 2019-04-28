George B. MOFFATT (November 03, 1937 - April 06, 2019)
George died of prostate cancer Saturday, April 6, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Vancouver he lived & worked in Toronto, Montreal, Victoria & finally in Richmond for 40 yrs. He attended Shawnigan Lake School & UBC (Phi Delta Gamma). George is survived by Carla, his wife of 50 yrs., sons Robert (Toronto) & Ken (Richmond) & his dear granddaughters Debbie & Ashlynn. He was a kind & generous man with a wealth of common sense, always willing to offer his time & advice to others. He was happiest doing simple things: Loved classical & jazz music, cars and walking the dike. Gratitude & thanks to Drs. D. Faulkner, J. Ho & D. Rapoport, Richmond Quick Response Team & Home Palliative Nursing Staff to allow George to die at home.
Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 28, 2019
