George passed away peacefully surrounded by love with family by his side, in Victoria Hospice on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the age of 72. George Cyril Edward Fuller was born in London, England on February 18, 1946, the son of Cyril and Mary Fuller and grew up in Victoria. George is predeceased by his parents and daughter Debra Moulden.



He was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, companion and friend that anyone could ever have, or dream of having. He leaves behind to celebrate his cherished life, his loving wife Jeannie; son, Jason; daughters, Jennifer Branco and Angela Spencer; daughter-in-law, Colleen; and sons-in-law, Dave Branco and Clive Moulden; his five beloved grandchildren, Adam, Michael, Caleb, Natalie and Elise; his sister, Elizabeth (Buff) Pollard and brother-in-law Mike, as well as an extended family and many friends. George had an amazing sense of humour, a gentle spirit and many have been witness to the unmistakable twinkle in his eyes.



Called to the Bar in 1973, George spent most of his legal career acting exclusively as counsel in the labour, employment and human rights laws fields. In addition, he developed a practice as a sole arbitrator and mediator quickly establishing a very favourable reputation within the labour relations community for fair and balanced handling of disputes. George was a man of honour and integrity.



There was a fun-loving side to George as many of his friends will tell you. George loved and played many sports - baseball, hockey, soccer, golf - but had a particular passion for baseball and golf. Golf was something George loved to do with his son Jason and when the stars aligned they could be seen playing twice a week at Uplands. A highlight of his love of baseball was playing for the Victoria Centennials, the senior "A" all-star team, in 1970. The team won the national title and went on to represent Canada at the world championships in Cartagena, Columbia and the Pan-American Games.



George enjoyed a very active and lengthy association with both business and sports organizations in Victoria including the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, BC Cancer Foundation, American Little League, Vic West Soccer Association as well as the Canadian Sports Centre Pacific Society. He pitched in and volunteered whenever he could - assisting as a driver during the Blizzard of 96 and as a Protocol Officer during the Commonwealth Games.



Our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the wonderful team at Victoria Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of George and our family.



A Celebration of George's Life will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Uplands Golf Club at 2:00 PM. Over that weekend (July 6 & 7) we also hope to celebrate George with a little golf and a baseball tribute at the Victoria Mavericks Baseball field at Lambrick Park. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in George's memory to the Victoria Mavericks Baseball Association (c/o Treasurer Brad Franklyn, 808 Jagdeep Place, Victoria BC, V8X 2N3) or Victoria Hospice.

