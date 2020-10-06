1/1
George D. LOWERY
August 18, 1966 - August 19, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of George. He was not only a beloved Father but also a great Husband, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. At only 54 he leaves behind his daughter, Jayda, his mother, Freda, sister, Karen (Rob), brother-in-law, Joey (Ethel), niece, Jillyen (Jason), and best friend, Peter. As well as many, many other family and friends. His big heart, wit, and stubbornness will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was cared about more than he’ll ever know. He was the best dad in the world and the greatest comfort comes from knowing he’s out of pain and with his wonderful wife Jan once again.

“I’ll see you in the Lollipop Forest Dad”

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
