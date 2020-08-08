KAZMIRUK, George David April 27, 1930 - August 4, 2020 Dad passed away peacefully at the age of 90, with his son Peter by his side. George was born in Big River, Saskatchewan on the family homestead, the fifth of eight children. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Frances (nee Purcell), brothers Alex and Andrew, sisters Anne and Mary. Left to mourn are his children Daniel (Randi), Margaret (Matt), Peter (Suzanne), Robert, his grandchildren, Chris, Marilyn, Ian, Caitlyn, sisters Helen, Sophie and Kathy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After losing his father at age 7, Dad learned while growing up on a homestead in northern Saskatchewan that hard work was the only way to survive. He carried this lesson throughout his life. He served 25 years in the Royal Canadian Navy as an engineer which included active duty during the Korean war. He worked 10 years at the Pacific Forestry Centre but his most memorable work was driving Caterpillars across frozen lakes in northern Saskatchewan in the late 1940's. This arduous experience helped him decide to join the Navy. Frances met her handsome sailor at a dance while he was stationed in Victoria and the rest is history. The most important thing to George was family. At home, family and neighbours could always count on George's willingness to help fix just about anything. His retirement years were spent depleting the fish stocks and spending time with family and many friends at Qualicum. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren until his final breath. It was difficult not seeing Dad during the past six months, due to COVID but we knew he was well cared for. The family would like to thank the hard working, caring staff at Sunset Lodge and in particular Annette Halsted for her compassion in George's final hours. Forever in our hearts.







