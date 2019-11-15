McCORMACK, George Dawson July 8, 1929 - November 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. George Dawson was born on July 8, 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Sadie and James McCormack. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Hildy. George attended St. Paul's College, Winnipeg, was a member of St. Charles Country Club and President of George D. McCormack Insurance Ltd. George and Hildy moved to Victoria in 1985, joining the Victoria Golf Club where he was a member for 35 years. At George's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. Thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019