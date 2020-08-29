HODGKINSON, George Douglas May 27, 1950 - August 23, 2020 Loving husband and proud father to three daughters, Douglas was born in Glasgow to Harry and Agnes Hodgkinson (Gunning). Douglas dedicated his life to music and education. He taught in Lewisporte, NL, and worked with the New Brunswick Ministry of Education, the BC Ministries of Education and Advanced Education, the Council of Ministries of Education Canada, and the Canadian Council on Learning. A gifted musician, Douglas began as a church organist at age 13. His positions included Christ Church Cathedral in Fredericton, St. Aidan's and St. Andrew's Presbyterian in Victoria as well as interim organist at Christ Church Cathedral, Victoria. Douglas was a life-long learner with many passions ranging from music, art and photography, to science, cars, and astronomy. He was known for his knowledge, quick wit, generosity, and kindness. Douglas is survived by his wife Amanda; his daughters Beth (Bill), Leslie (Aaron), and Isla (Steve); his grandchildren Finley, Rowan, Lynnia, Hunter, Alora, and Koa; and his sister Susan (Norman). No service planned. Our thanks to the caring staff of St. Charles Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Symphony. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com