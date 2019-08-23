Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. METSON. View Sign Obituary

George Ernest Metson - aka "Brick" - was born in Brandon, Manitoba on November 28th, 1930. One of six children of Ernest and Edna, he moved to Ontario at the age of 12. Leaving home at a young age, and after many adventures, he found his way to the west coast circa 1950 where met his wife, Joyce, in Nelson, British Columbia.







Although he worked at many things, including as a land surveyor and truck driver, he had an abiding love of the ocean and spent most of his working life at sea, most recently for Seaspan, from which he retired in 1992. He remained, though, a prairie boy at heart and its allure never waned - a man caught between the ocean he loved and the open plains of his childhood.







A resident of Victoria since 1955, he is survived by Joyce, his wife of 65 years and three sons: Eric (Kristin), Kirk (Katie), and Scott (Heather). They are deeply grateful for the care and support provided by Victoria Hospice and the Canadian Association Of MAiD Assessors & Providers (CAMAP) and request that donations be made to either organization in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, September 23rd at First Memorial at 1155 Fort Street, reception to follow immediately at the same location.

