STORRY, George Earl It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our brother, George Earl Storry, on June 20, 2020 at the age of 65. George passed away quietly in his home in Langford, BC. George was predeceased by his father, George in 1986 and his mother, Sylvia in 1996. He is survived by his spouse Rhonda, brothers Vern, Wayne and Ross (Lori), sisters Darlene (Brian), Beryl (Gord), Colleen (Scott), Debbie (Ed), Norine (Ernie) and Laverne (Norman), and many nieces and nephews. The long, hard journey is over. Rest in peace dear brother. We will love you always! Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
