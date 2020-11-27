WILLIAMSON, George Frederick November 4, 1921 - November 23, 2020 George passed away peacefully at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Victoria, BC, at the age of 99 years. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Gillespie, and his second wife, Joan McMurtrie. Survived by his son, Ross (Lea), grandchildren, Kellie and Graeme, daughter, Jeannie Robb (Giff), and step-daughter, Dr. Elissa McMurtrie. George was born on the Gordon Head family homestead. In 1941 he joined the RCAF, and concluded his service in 1945, as a Ft. Lieutenant. Post war, his aviation career spanned 43 years, first with BNP, then as Chief Pilot, Aircraft Operations (1964-1988), for BC Hydro. He maintained an active pilot's licence until 2004, age 84 years. He had a rich and fulfilling life. Many thanks to the staff at VML for their care and kindness to George over the past 11 months. No service by request.