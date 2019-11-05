Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GEORGE HIEMSTRA. View Sign Obituary

On October 29, 2019 our dear father and Opa, George (Gosse) Hiemstra, passed away in Victoria, B.C. Canada. He was richly blessed with the gift of 93 years of exploring and delighting in God's good creation, as he would say. George was born in Netherlands, December 14, 1926. He is predeceased by his wife, Grace Hiemstra (Geertje Bergman) in December 2018. He is survived by their 5 children Pierre (Mary), Harriet (John), John (Shirley), Gerald (Carmen), and Lawrence (Joan), as well as 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. We know he is now enjoying God's peace. Memorial Service will be 10:30 am on Saturday November 9 at Luther Court, 1525 Cedar Hill X Road, Victoria, B.C. Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019

