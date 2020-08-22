George passed peacefully under the care of the angels at Hospice with family by his side. He is survived by wife Anne, sons Jeff (Linda) Gary (Nancy) and grandchildren Nathan, Sarah, Connor, Teja, David and Tatiana Sardoz, and great-granddaughter Cezanna Wu.
George was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, a proud Scotsman and a Seahawks fan. He will be missed by Anne's family who loved their brother-in-law and Uncle George.
Arrangements by Earth's Option (www.earthsoption.com
). In lieu of flowers donations to Victoria Hospice or Humane Society please.
We love and will always miss you.