George IRVINE
May 27, 1934 - August 11, 2020
George passed peacefully under the care of the angels at Hospice with family by his side. He is survived by wife Anne, sons Jeff (Linda) Gary (Nancy) and grandchildren Nathan, Sarah, Connor, Teja, David and Tatiana Sardoz, and great-granddaughter Cezanna Wu.

George was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, a proud Scotsman and a Seahawks fan. He will be missed by Anne's family who loved their brother-in-law and Uncle George.

Arrangements by Earth's Option (www.earthsoption.com). In lieu of flowers donations to Victoria Hospice or Humane Society please.

We love and will always miss you.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
