George Watteyne (Captain, Retired, Pharmacist, Canadian Armed Forces) passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved father of Debbie (Dave), Patricia (John) and Michael (Michele). Dearly loved grandfather to Ty and Tanner. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Angela, in 2019.



George was born in Kincaid, Saskatchewan to Louis and Barbara Watteyne. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters: Valere, Denise, Alice, Albert and Martha. George joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1956. He married his loving wife Angela Deis in 1958. They began a life of adventure together, with George’s military career taking them all over Canada until he retired in Victoria in 1981, with 25 years of service. After retirement from the military, George continued his career as a pharmacist, first at Hillside Shoppers Drug Mart, followed by Tillicum Safeway, for a number of years.



George lived a full life as a wonderful father, a devoted husband, a caring and knowledgeable pharmacist, and a faithful volunteer in his Catholic church community. He will be remembered for his enthusiastic support for the interests of family and friends, his wise and compassionate words of advice, and his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand to others.



George enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking, wine making, playing golf and squash, cycling, gardening and going for walks. He will also be remembered fondly for his lovely vegetable and flower gardens, as well as his beautiful and intricate wood projects.







The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Debbie and Carol as well as the staff of B2, Birch Lodge, at The Lodge at Broadmead, where George last resided, for their exceptional care and kindness.



Service will be held on March 14, 2020, at 11 am, at Sands Funeral Chapel, 317 Goldstream Avenue, Colwood.

