MURRELL, George Leonard 1919-2019 Passed away peacefully at his home, The Lodge at Broadmead. Predeceased by his dear Wife Evaline. Survived by his Daughters Dianne, Dorothy, Judy and Son-in-law Allan. Also five Grand-children and six Great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Cousin Jo for always remembering Uncle George. The family is very appreciative for the kindness and respectful care that he received from the Nurses, Staff and Doctors at The Lodge. There will be no service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019