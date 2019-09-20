BARKER, George Malvern George passed away on May 30, 2019 at age 87, in Cowichan Valley District Hospital, Duncan, BC. George was the son of the late Mary Anne Johnny of Penelakut and George Frederick Barker of Esquimalt. George was predeceased by sisters, Lyn Kochems, Rita Rosenberg, Kay Bell, Shirley Anne George, and brothers Fred and Don Barker. George leaves behind brother Reg Barker (Joan) of Esquimalt; and children, Sally Hart (Roger) of Duncan, Rena Musgrave (Bill) of Sooke, George Reginald Barker of Duncan, Karolyn Johnston (Bill) of Ladysmith, Georgina Sutherland of Port Alberni, Chad Nelson of Nanaimo, Kathy Barker of Victoria; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. George will be remembered for his feisty spirit, determination, and love of sports by all who knew him well. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all for the many prayers, condolences and support from all over the island and abroad. George rests in peace at Hatley Memorial Gardens, Victoria, BC.





