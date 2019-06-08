George Maurice Duruisseau

Obituary

DURUISSEAU, George Maurice October 4, 1940 - May 31, 2019 Passed away peacefully at VGH on May 31, 2019 with his family by his side. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon; son, Stephen (Akiko); daughter, Michelle (Giovanni) and his grandkids, Selina, Gabriel and Ronaldo; his brother, Claude (Brenda) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Maurice Duruisseau; mom, Rose and step-dad, Ray Norfolk, parents-in-law, Tom and Irene Mitchell; sister, Maureen Stewart; son-in-law, Daniel Carreiro. He had an amazing adventure in life, loving everyone with all his heart. "Rest In Peace fishing in the big pond with Tom". No funeral by request. A big thank you to Dr. Woodburn and the staff at VGH. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens or remembering.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 8 to June 9, 2019
