George was born in Dundonald, Scotland. He is survived by his loving wife Jean of 61 years, his children Gil (Masami), Carol (Ken), George (Antonette), his grandkids, Tina (Matt), Amanda (Iain), Samantha (Keifer), Makala, Connor, Maya and his great grandson Jack.
Celebration of life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel at 317 Goldstream ave. on Saturday February 1 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please make a small donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020