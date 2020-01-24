George McGEACHIE (May 16, 1938 - January 17, 2020)
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC
V9B 2W4
(250)-478-3821
Obituary

George was born in Dundonald, Scotland. He is survived by his loving wife Jean of 61 years, his children Gil (Masami), Carol (Ken), George (Antonette), his grandkids, Tina (Matt), Amanda (Iain), Samantha (Keifer), Makala, Connor, Maya and his great grandson Jack.

Celebration of life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel at 317 Goldstream ave. on Saturday February 1 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please make a small donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
