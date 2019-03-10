George N.R. Olson (February 22, 1931 - February 27, 2019)
Col. (Ret'd) George Olson passed away at Victoria General Hospital in the loving presence of family members, after a long illness. He will be missed by his wife Helen, children Sheree-Lee, Richard (Glenda), Andrea and Cynthia, and grandchildren Tajah, Nick, Dash and Emma. Extended family and military friends are invited to share memories at the First Memorial Services website: www.dignitymemorial.com. At George's request, there will be no service; a small gift to the Alzheimer's Society or Victoria Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 10, 2019
