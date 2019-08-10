Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Peterhegyi. View Sign Obituary

George Alexander Peterhegyi (birthname - Gyorgy Sándor Pilinger) passed away peacefully at The Royal Jubilee Hospital on July 15, 2019. George was born May 26th, 1930, to Mária (nee Horváth) and Antal Pilinger, in Budapest, Hungary. In 1934 the Hungarian government required his father, who was a civil servant, change the family's surname to something more suitably Hungarian. The family lived on Péterhegyi Street and so their last name was decided upon.



In 1948, George trained as a glider pilot and flew more than 200 times until 1950 when he began his 3-year obligatory service in the Hungarian Army as a border guard. In 1953 George began his apprenticeship as an airframe mechanic but was one year shy of his certification when the revolution happened in 1956. In the wake of the uprising, George decided to leave for North America and his family had barely one day's notice of his departure. He made his way to Vienna, heading to the American Embassy where there was a rather long line-up. Instead, he chose to go to the Canadian Embassy. When asked "where do you want to go?", he replied, "the warmest place in Canada."; he arrived on Canadian soil on Dec. 21, 1956.



George held a few jobs, including piano repair, then settled into dry-cleaning for well over a decade, owning a dry-cleaning shop in Duncan at one point. He worked as a gardener, started a laminating business and worked at the Port Renfrew logging camp for a while. Finally, he worked at Victoria General Hospital retiring in 1989 after 14 years. He was an inventor and patented a specialized vacuum-aided ironing system for the home.



George was a quiet, kind, honourable man, with a warm smile, rosy cheeks and a dry wit that sometimes took you by surprise. He loved to read and was very musical, played piano by ear and learned to play the valve trombone as a teenager. He loved photography and built his own dark room in the basement. He also made many useful items out of plexiglass and could be found tinkering away in the basement regularly. He loved technology and was an early adopter of the personal computer, the calculator and LCD watches.



George met Linda in May of 1960 at the Budapest Restaurant on Douglas St., where she played dinner music and they were married 3 months later on September 2nd. Their only child, Kim, was born in 1965 and they lived happily on Cornwall Street for many years. Throughout his life he and Linda remained strong members of the local Canadian-Hungarian community.



Our much beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa is flying with the angels now. Predeceased by his brother Antal and sister-in-law Nelly. Survived by his wife Linda, daughter Kim (Kevin), grandson Tony, granddaughter Megan, nephew Tony (Margit), niece Nelly (Pista) and extended family.



A musical celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Wed. August 28th at The Canadian Forces Sailing Association, 1001 Maplebank Rd.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

