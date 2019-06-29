FOSTER, George Rickie "Rick" November 28, 1953 - June 25, 2019 Rick, 65 years young passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Victoria, BC. He was born November 28, 1953 to Adeline & Ross Foster in Toronto, Ontario and was the second of four children. He is survived by his loving wife Susan and his five children Natasha (Stephen Deley), Corey, Amanda (Joe Ambasse), Dakota and Nickalaus. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Roman and Serenity Foster, Bently and Lincoln Kittle and Trustin Foster. Siblings are Kevin Foster (Ottawa), Dianne Wickenden (Ontario) and Kim Tucker (Calgary). Nieces and nephews will also miss him dearly. He was close to his sister-in-laws Dellas Smith (Parksville), Roseanne Podwysocki (Victoria), Leanne Bennett (Nanaimo), and brother-in-law Lance Jones (Victoria). Rick worked for Chrysler and General Motors in Oshawa, Ontario. A creative man he was happiest owning his own companies before moving with his family to BC in 1989. It was then he and Susan began fostering children. They fostered many children for 30 yrs. Many of those children were still part of "Papa's" life. Rick loved gardening and creating. A very talented man-he painted, sculpted, created beautiful jewelry, stained glass and played guitar. He was always willing to help someone in need. There is now a huge hole in the family. Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 11 am at Sands Funeral Chapel-Colwood, 317 Goldstream Ave., BC. Casual Attire Only! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hear & Stroke foundation. Special thanks to the Ambulance Paramedics, Constable Jantzen, Stan Lajoie and Travis Cotton.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019