LEECE, George Roderick Born February 25, 1941 in Wallasey, Cheshire, England, passed away at his home in Victoria, British Columbia on April 26, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Marion (Collis) and parents, Leonard Robert Leece and Phyllis Sarah Jane (Smith); George is survived by his siblings, Gaye, Len and Marina; children, Anne (Jeff), Robert (Nancy) and Jane (James); 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. George moved to Victoria with his family in 1952 where he attend school before beginning an apprenticeship as a machinist at Smith Brothers Foundry and Machine Works Ltd. at the age of 15 and ultimately becoming a part owner of the company until his retirement. George will be remembered by his many friends, among them Frank, Gerry and Ron and Sharon. The family extends their thanks to the caregivers who supported George during his illness, including Dr. Allan Cook and, in particular, the members of the Victoria Hospice Palliative Response Team. George instructed that there should be no public service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Victoria Hospice and Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019