1/1
George Shank
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHANK, George August 4, 1931 - November 11, 2020 Do not be sad for what we lost; be glad for what we had. The Family of George Shank is sorry to announce the death of George on November 11, 2020; Remembrance Day. George is survived by his wife of 60 years Marilyn; daughters: Lynette (Doug) Dingwall, Stacey Dempsey, Sharilyn Shank; his treasured grandchildren: Fletcher Mussett, Samantha Mussett Dempsey and Cooper Mussett Dempsey, as well as our many relatives and friends. George loved his career developing shopping centers, was an avid tennis player and loved golf and boating. The loss of George leaves a large hole in all our hearts as he was dearly loved by us all. Memorial donations in honour of George may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation: 888-906-2873.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel - Duncan
187 TRUNK RD
Duncan, BC V9L 2P1
(250) 746-5212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved