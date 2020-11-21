SHANK, George August 4, 1931 - November 11, 2020 Do not be sad for what we lost; be glad for what we had. The Family of George Shank is sorry to announce the death of George on November 11, 2020; Remembrance Day. George is survived by his wife of 60 years Marilyn; daughters: Lynette (Doug) Dingwall, Stacey Dempsey, Sharilyn Shank; his treasured grandchildren: Fletcher Mussett, Samantha Mussett Dempsey and Cooper Mussett Dempsey, as well as our many relatives and friends. George loved his career developing shopping centers, was an avid tennis player and loved golf and boating. The loss of George leaves a large hole in all our hearts as he was dearly loved by us all. Memorial donations in honour of George may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation: 888-906-2873.