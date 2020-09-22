George passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital on August 26th, 2020.



Born in Vancouver to Charles and Emily Stenning, George moved to Victoria with his family in 1940. George grew up in Fernwood and graduated from Victoria High in 1955. George married Catherine Elizabeth (Beth) Moyes in 1964 and soon after they moved to Winnipeg with friends Bob and Bev Darnell. They returned to Victoria in the late 60’s to build a house and start a family. After working for BAPCO and Butler Bros., George spent the remainder of his career at the University of Victoria, retiring in 2001.



George loved spending time in his garden, raising plants, taking care of his dogs and most of all, being with family and friends.



George will be greatly missed by his sons, Keith (Karen), Derek (Lesley) and Rob (Mary), sister Cecile Halsey, brother Guy, niece Kim Clements (Richard), nephew Bob McPhie, grandchildren Lee, Amy, Oliver, Danica, Rowan and Sophie and grandnieces Lisa (Andrew) and Kaila.



George is preceded in death by his loving wife Beth and grandnephew Stephen.



A celebration of life will be held in the future for family and friends. Donations can be made to Mount St. Mary Hospital.



