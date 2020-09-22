1/1
George Stenning
February 07, 1937 - August 26, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George passed away peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital on August 26th, 2020.

Born in Vancouver to Charles and Emily Stenning, George moved to Victoria with his family in 1940. George grew up in Fernwood and graduated from Victoria High in 1955. George married Catherine Elizabeth (Beth) Moyes in 1964 and soon after they moved to Winnipeg with friends Bob and Bev Darnell. They returned to Victoria in the late 60’s to build a house and start a family. After working for BAPCO and Butler Bros., George spent the remainder of his career at the University of Victoria, retiring in 2001.

George loved spending time in his garden, raising plants, taking care of his dogs and most of all, being with family and friends.

George will be greatly missed by his sons, Keith (Karen), Derek (Lesley) and Rob (Mary), sister Cecile Halsey, brother Guy, niece Kim Clements (Richard), nephew Bob McPhie, grandchildren Lee, Amy, Oliver, Danica, Rowan and Sophie and grandnieces Lisa (Andrew) and Kaila.

George is preceded in death by his loving wife Beth and grandnephew Stephen.

A celebration of life will be held in the future for family and friends. Donations can be made to Mount St. Mary Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved