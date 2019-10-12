Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Sydney Puritch. View Sign Obituary

Dr. George Sydney Puritch passed away at the age of 76 on the 9th of Oct 2019 in Victoria BC. He will be deeply missed by his wife Elaine of 52 years, and his sons George (Kristin), Aran (Jeanne), James (Yvette), and his treasured grandchildren Katia, Madisen, Ryder, Levi, Luke, and Lachlan. George was the eldest brother and close friend to four siblings that were always a big part of his life Margaret, Linda (Bruce), Doris (Bob), and Doug (Andree), and he will be fondly remembered as “Uncle George” to many beloved nieces and nephews.



George was born in Perth, Scotland on Sept 5th, 1943 and moved to Victoria as a young child. He grew up in James Bay playing sports and fishing in Sooke in the summer. He attended the University of Victoria and graduated with a degree in biology in 1965, and then completed a master’s degree in just one year from the University of Massachusetts, 1966. After marrying the love of his life, George returned to Scotland with Elaine, where they had their first son while he attended the University of Aberdeen, achieving his PhD in 1969.



George started his career working for the Federal Forestry Service in Victoria as a research scientist and soon after started his own company creating Safer’s insecticidal soap and other environmentally safe plant care products. All before there was even a “green” movement, he was ahead of his time inventing many environmentally friendly products, that have helped make a more sustainable planet. In the early 90’s he founded a research company, Eco-Care, employing many very talented people which have continued to research and develop many great green agriculture care products to this day.



Holding true to his Scottish birthright, George learned to play the bagpipes and became a member of The Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Mary’s). He became the Pipe Major of the pipe band, delighting many with their melodies at parades and special events throughout his life. In addition to his academic, scientific, musical, and business achievements George was also a passionate fisherman, golfer and mentor. More than this, however, he was a caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.



The core of his beliefs and way of life was his faith in Jesus. He took special pleasure in preaching and teaching the gospel in many venues throughout his life, especially at the ministry of Wholeness Through Christ, where he touched the lives of many.



Romans 8:38,39



For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future nor any powers neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.



A celebration of life will be held for George. Friends and family are invited to the Saanich Baptist Church (4347 Wilkinson Rd.), Saturday Oct 19, 2019 at 1:00PM.

