OLIVER - George Thomas, born in Lacombe, Alberta on May 17, 1931, passed away peacefully at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit, on January 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his loving wife Bonnie (2004) and leaves behind his children Lori (Vermilyea); Bill; Karen (Gwillim) and his much-loved granddaughters Kelsey Vermilyea and Ariana Gwillim. He also leaves behind many relatives and friends throughout Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. The family would like to send special thanks to his wonderful "Dr. Val" Cowan, and the amazing groups of people that allowed him to remain at home for as long as possible: Beacon Home Support Workers; Saanich Peninsula Home Care Nurses; the PRT from Hospice and finally to the Staff & Volunteers at the Palliative Care Unit at SPH. You are all so special and we appreciate everything you did for our Dad (and us)!



No service by George's request. Flowers gratefully declined. Donation's in George's memory may be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, 2166 Mt. Newton X Road, Saanichton, B.C., V8M 2B2.

