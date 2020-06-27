It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of George Tracy Norgard, 72, on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Valerie, of 49 years, children Sean (LeeAnn), Tammy (Stan) and grandchildren Davin, Owen, Nathan, and Daniel.



George graduated from the University of BC in 1970 as a geologist and went on to pursue a career in the Oil and Gas Industry in Calgary, Alberta for 38 years. He enjoyed many years of retirement in Brentwood Bay, BC where he and Valerie continued to travel the world and George pursued his love of golf.



George was a person of many interests and talents who pursued life to the fullest. He could construct anything from cabins to canoes. He loved photography and enjoyed developing his photos before the digital era. He was an accomplished artist and loved painting coastal and Rocky Mountain scenes. George enjoyed many outdoor activities including skiing, hiking, camping and boating.



George was a very loving, caring, generous, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His family and friends feel very fortunate to have shared in the life of this wonderful man. He will live on in our hearts forever!



Due to COVID there has been a private family gathering to celebrate George's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store