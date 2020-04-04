Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wesley Corwin. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness we announce the passing of George Wesley (Wes) Corwin, our father, grandfather, great grandfather and patriarch, of natural causes, on Saturday, March 28th. George was born in Goshen, New York on November 15, 1929 to George Wellington Corwin (b: 3 Aug 1904 d: 8 Mar 1994), a land surveyor and civil engineer, and Helen Naomi Jewens (b: 27 Jan 1906 d: 21 Jan 1987). The family moved to Newburgh, New York where George's brother John "Jack" Grafton Corwin was born in 1937. George's love for music first started at St. Thomas Choir School in New York City, attending from the age of seven to twelve, becoming a lead soloist. He continued his musical studies - orchestra and choir - at the Newburgh Free Academy. He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving in both Hawaii and Korea. After his discharge, he returned to music at Ithaca College School of Music, meeting the love of his life, Joanne Elizabeth Bahn, on a blind date. They each completed their degrees in Music and married in August 1953. George taught at John Marshall High School in Rochester NY becoming the choir director at the First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Howard Hanson, head of the Eastman School of Music, offered him a teaching position as well as an opportunity to complete his Ph.D. "Howard Hanson was the most important figure in my entire life as a musician and teacher. Hanson put me in classes that he knew I was capable of teaching, and at the same time they were classes that would help me advance in my career." George then taught at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana until moving the family to Victoria in 1969 at the invitation of Philip T. Young, to develop an orchestra and choir. George directed the Orchestra, the University Chorus and the Chamber Singers, and helped grow the School of Music to over 200 students and 22 faculty. He retired in 1995 and formed the ensemble Concentus Corvinus. In 1994 he and Joanne travelled to Thailand to teach and direct the orchestra at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. He continued to direct many ensembles in Victoria, notably the Victoria Gilbert & Sullivan Society, The Victoria Operatic Society, The Civic Orchestra of Victoria and the DieMahler Ensemble. George's last performance was Feb 28, 2020 with the DieMahler Ensemble. George Wesley Corwin was predeceased by his wife, Joanne Elizabeth Corwin (nee Bahn), and his brother John (Jack) Grafton Corwin. George leaves a legacy in his children Mark (Nancy), Stephen (Sandra), Jennifer (Karl), Todd (Tracy) and Lucas (Vivien), twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. George was a man of serious musical searching, looking for the composer's voice in all the music he encountered. He was also a man full of kindness and love for all his 'family', be they his progeny or his colleagues. We remember him as the generous, demanding conductor/father-figure for so many who were touched by his passion for music and he made a difference in the music experienced by all those he touched. Igor Stravinsky once said to George, "Young man, your job as a conductor is not to interpret the composer's music. It is your job to find the composer in his music and allow him to speak." George will forever be remembered for finding the composer's voice and allowing us to experience the joy of music with him.

With great sadness we announce the passing of George Wesley (Wes) Corwin, our father, grandfather, great grandfather and patriarch, of natural causes, on Saturday, March 28th. George was born in Goshen, New York on November 15, 1929 to George Wellington Corwin (b: 3 Aug 1904 d: 8 Mar 1994), a land surveyor and civil engineer, and Helen Naomi Jewens (b: 27 Jan 1906 d: 21 Jan 1987). The family moved to Newburgh, New York where George's brother John "Jack" Grafton Corwin was born in 1937. George's love for music first started at St. Thomas Choir School in New York City, attending from the age of seven to twelve, becoming a lead soloist. He continued his musical studies - orchestra and choir - at the Newburgh Free Academy. He joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17, serving in both Hawaii and Korea. After his discharge, he returned to music at Ithaca College School of Music, meeting the love of his life, Joanne Elizabeth Bahn, on a blind date. They each completed their degrees in Music and married in August 1953. George taught at John Marshall High School in Rochester NY becoming the choir director at the First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Howard Hanson, head of the Eastman School of Music, offered him a teaching position as well as an opportunity to complete his Ph.D. "Howard Hanson was the most important figure in my entire life as a musician and teacher. Hanson put me in classes that he knew I was capable of teaching, and at the same time they were classes that would help me advance in my career." George then taught at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana until moving the family to Victoria in 1969 at the invitation of Philip T. Young, to develop an orchestra and choir. George directed the Orchestra, the University Chorus and the Chamber Singers, and helped grow the School of Music to over 200 students and 22 faculty. He retired in 1995 and formed the ensemble Concentus Corvinus. In 1994 he and Joanne travelled to Thailand to teach and direct the orchestra at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. He continued to direct many ensembles in Victoria, notably the Victoria Gilbert & Sullivan Society, The Victoria Operatic Society, The Civic Orchestra of Victoria and the DieMahler Ensemble. George's last performance was Feb 28, 2020 with the DieMahler Ensemble. George Wesley Corwin was predeceased by his wife, Joanne Elizabeth Corwin (nee Bahn), and his brother John (Jack) Grafton Corwin. George leaves a legacy in his children Mark (Nancy), Stephen (Sandra), Jennifer (Karl), Todd (Tracy) and Lucas (Vivien), twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. George was a man of serious musical searching, looking for the composer's voice in all the music he encountered. He was also a man full of kindness and love for all his 'family', be they his progeny or his colleagues. We remember him as the generous, demanding conductor/father-figure for so many who were touched by his passion for music and he made a difference in the music experienced by all those he touched. Igor Stravinsky once said to George, "Young man, your job as a conductor is not to interpret the composer's music. It is your job to find the composer in his music and allow him to speak." George will forever be remembered for finding the composer's voice and allowing us to experience the joy of music with him. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close