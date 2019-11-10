Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Heater. View Sign Obituary

HEATER, George William "Bill" Born August 4, 1922 in Sidney Inlet, B.C. to Captain George and Mrs. Elsie Heater. Died in his sleep on October 23, 2019, at his home, at 97 years. He is predeceased by his much loved wife Eva (Jones) and his dear sister Gerty Green. Survived by son Eric (Wendy) Heater and daughter Margo (Bob) Allen. Adored by granddaughters Deborah, Jill, Brooke and Kelsey. Also eight great-grandchildren and brother-in-law Arthur Jones. As a proud, young, navy veteran of WW2, Dad met his sweetheart while riding his motorcycle. She was sitting on the fence at the Royal Oak Game Farm. They fell in love, married and spent over 71 years together! Dad was a special Father: loving and always supportive. He cherished his family - possibly because his own father died when he was just 6 years old. Dad enjoyed over 30 years as a Victoria Firefighter. He retired as Assistant Fire Chief, and enjoyed his time curling with the guys and golfing. He was saddened when fellow firefighter Bill Jones passed away too soon, as they had many plans for retirement. He loved to laugh and was thankful for each day - especially the sunny ones. Special thanks to caregiver Ivy for her companionship and care. Also nephew Bill, for Thursday outings. Our thanks to the staff at the Broadmead Lodge Day Programs, The Veterans Society and the CNIB. No service as per his wishes. Donations in his name (if you wish) to the CNIB. Condolences at First Memorial Funeral Services web page.







