George Williams GOWER
In remembrance to celebrate his 100th birthday on November 22: for a great father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and husband. It is hard to imagine a more dedicated family man and friend than George Gower. Dad was always full of family fun and activity - camping adventures, Gulf Island trips in his boat, an epic driving trip to Expo 67 in the new station wagon, timeless summers at Deep Cove. George's many friendships were stalwart, many almost life-long. Contributions as a Cub and Scout leader continued for decades. Typical of him (and other veterans), Dad never mentioned the 'Citation of Gallantry' awarded to him by Victoria City following his return from years of dangerous WW 2 service with the RCAF. George perhaps had his closest friendships with his six brothers and sisters. George's long marriage with Dorothy, following a romantic meeting on a City sponsored photo bike ride in Beacon Hill Park, and then proud enjoyment of five children, ten grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews - all crowned a fine, accomplished, and warmly remembered life.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
