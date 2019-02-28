CLARK, Georgette Marie Georgette, age 96 of Langford/ Victoria, BC died peacefully surrounded with her loving family on January 25, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital. Born on September 06, 1922 in Granville Quebec, Canada. She is predeceased by her parents Mr & Mrs Lauriault of Gracefield, Quebec, Canada and her late husband Charles Fredrick Clark in Victoria, BC. Georgette was a bilingual telephone operator during WW2. Georgette was a loving mother and home maker living in Ottawa and moved to Victoria in the late 1980's. She loved to sew, crochet, knit, pottery, gardening and loved her many dogs. Georgette is survived by her son Jim Clark and his wife Nhesy Clark, daughter Debbie Whippler and her husband Todd Whippler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Charles Clark, Jennifer Clark, Bailey Clark, JM, Jerome, and Kyle Coquilla, Sarah and Cory Whippler. She is also survived by her four great grandchildren Lennox, Kim, Jannik, and Leila Clark. Georgette will have an intimate interment at First Memorial Funeral Home Feb. 28th, 2019 and a Celebration of Life on March 2, 2019 at Mt. Baker Room, Bear Mountain resort at 2 pm. The family wishes to thank all of those who care for her in her last days. Any donations may be made to the SPCA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019