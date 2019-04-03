Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina L. Worsfold. View Sign

Georgina Louise "Georgie" Worsfold (nee King)- age 84 of Dartmouth formerly of Victoria BC, passed away on Wednesday, March 27th at home. Born in Chegoggin, Yarmouth County, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Norma (Rodgerson) King. Georgie is survived by her daughter, Liana; brother, Henry King (Paula), Elmsdale; sister, Faylene Logan, Florida; nieces, Deborah MacKenzie (Mike), Holly Rumsey, Heather Rumsey, Susan Ash (Jason), Cheryl King; grandnieces and grandnephew. Georgie was predeceased by her husband, Donald; sisters, Shirley Rumsey and Dorcus King. Georgie was always quick to volunteer and offer her opinion. Volunteering for organizations such as the early years at the Dartmouth Yacht Club, the Canadian Pacific Wives Club, the View Royal Women's Institute and various military organizations including Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Korean Veterans Auxiliary. Family will be receiving visitors from 1- 3pm on Sunday, April 7th in Atlantic Funeral Homes, 771 Main Street Dartmouth. Cremation has taken place. Private interment to take place at a later date in Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local food bank or a women's shelter. Online condolences may be sent by visiting

