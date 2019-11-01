Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina T. BOND. View Sign Obituary

Georgi was born to Albert and Nancy Hoefle on May 16, 1918 at Noyes Crossing, a small farming community near St. Albert, AB. Her life was marked by her tenacity, fierce desire for self-sufficiency and a strong work ethic. These were a result of a childhood filled with love, but also with uncertainty. After the death of their mother, Georgi and her sister Barbara were cared for by a succession of family members and for a time in the Residential School in St. Albert, eventually joining their father on his farm. She became a young single mother with the birth of Peter in 1936, which she faced with great determination. Georgi was a devoted mother who made her son her priority. With help of family, especially Aunt Finnie and sister Barbara, she was able to raise Peter on her own. In 1939 Georgi married Leo, a family friend, and moved with Peter to Peace River where Leo worked as an auto mechanic. There they enjoyed community life, but the marriage ended. With the help of the Zabel family, Georgi and Peter moved to Victoria. Again on her own, she took many demanding jobs to make ends meet and provide a happy life for her son. Eventually, Georgi took a job with Spencer’s Department Store as a salesperson in the Ladies’ Ready to Wear Department. One day management came to her with a NSF cheque and Georgi was able to identify the woman who made the purchase when she returned to the store. Impressed with her skills of observation and memory, the store made her a floor walker where she plied the store in search of shoplifters. Georgi transferred over when Eaton’s purchased Spencer’s and worked until she retired in 1965. In 1947 Georgi met Allan Bond, a returning WWII veteran. They fell in love and married in 1949 and she was welcomed into the large and loving Bond family. With Georgi’s unwavering support, Allan received his Bachelor of Arts and Law degree and articled as a lawyer. Times were tight, but she remembered these as some of the most enjoyable times in their lives. Ultimately, they moved to Cadboro Bay, and took great pride in their seaside home and garden on 10 Mile Point, hosting many large family get-togethers. She was never idle; a dedicated homemaker and gardener, she sewed many of her own clothes with great attention to detail. Her baking and canning were remarkable. She loved needlecraft and spent years on the altar guild and ladies auxiliary of St. George’s. Retirement was spent supporting Allan’s legal career at Clay and Company, golfing with her sister in laws, and travelling to visit their son and grandchildren as they moved across Canada. After Allan passed away in 1999, Georgi moved to Tsawwassen to be closer to family. The last 15 years were happy ones, sharing holidays, deck parties and city adventures with many new friends, young and old. She enjoyed visiting Peter and his wife Norma in Sechelt, especially their trips to car shows, craft markets and holidays in Spain and Portugal. Her grandchildren and her dear caregiver, Susan, who became a valued friend, were instrumental in keeping her in her own home until the very end. Georgi was grateful for a good and long life, maintaining her mental health and sharp sensibilities. She spent hours voraciously reading and meticulously tending her patio garden. Predeceased by her husband Allan, and sisters Barbara and Eileen. Loving mother to son Peter (Norma) and devoted grandmother to Karen (Mike), Chris and Kelly, cherished by her many nieces and nephews. Georgi was a treasure to everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed by all. A small gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Delta Hospice Society or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019

