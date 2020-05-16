Georgina (Georgie), following a brief battle with cancer, passed away in Hospice on April 18, 2020 with her brother John by her side. Georgie was predeceased by her husband Earl Fritze and is survived by brothers John (Kathy) Scavarda of Victoria and Gary Scavarda of Courtney; Step-son Stanley (Margaret) Fieber, granddaughters Marcie Fieber and Amy (Chris) Wilcott, great-grandchildren Jordan and Tristan, Margaret and Abigail; nephew Johnny (Mandy) Scavarda of Vancouver (daughters Josie and Delilah), niece Ember-Lee Nuttall of Campbell river (sons Jake and Charlie); aunts Hilda and Laureen.
Condolences and memories may be shared on First Memorial's website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Published in The Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.