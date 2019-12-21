Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald A. (Jerry) Hardy. View Sign Obituary

HARDY, Gerald A. (Jerry) September 24, 1931 - December 17, 2019 Jerry passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in Ingonish on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, the youngest of 11 children born to Levi and Mary Hardy. His 30-year career at Canada Packers began in Sydney, Nova Scotia, taking him throughout the Maritimes and across Canada, before settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. Jerry was a natural salesman that took pride in his word being his bond. His innate business sense propelled him to start his own company in 1981 at the age of 50. Jerry was modest and kind, and his business thrived. The company is still being run by his family today. Barb and Jerry retired to Vancouver Island in 1997 and spent many happy years wintering at Palm Dessert Tennis Club in Palm Desert, CA. Jerry was passionate about bridge and golf and loved singing and travelling. His maritime sense of humour was unique, and he maintained it throughout his final days. He is survived by and will be dearly missed by wife Barbara, children Brian, Steve (Christine), Ann (Jim), Bruce, Gary and Trudy, stepsons Scott and Dave and 9 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, April 25th, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM, at Fairwinds Golf Course. 3730 Fairwinds Drive, Nanoose Bay, B.C. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Jerry's favourite charity, The Salvation Army . To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019

