The Morneau family is sad to say our Gerry passed away in his sleep in the early hours of August 8th. Gerry lived and loved big! He was fearless, fun, articulate, and loving. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. Gerry was proud of his indigenous roots and felt fortunate to know his Cowichan and Halalt families. He is survived by his mom, his son Cedar, his brothers, sisters, huge extended family and many friends. We will always remember his big laugh! He will be missed.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 13, 2019