Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Allen Harris D.V.M.. View Sign Obituary

HARRIS, Gerald Allen D.V.M. May 13th, 1941 - February 15th, 2020 The heart of a man with a quick wit and charm has stopped beating bringing his restless mind to a peaceful close. Gerald or Gerry, as he or we preferred, touched the lives of many while travelling life's road. His formative years were spent close to his Mom's protective arms while his Dad was away at war. He attended South Park School in James Bay going on to Vic High where he forged lifelong friendships. At the age of 24, Gerry graduated from the University Of Guelph, Ontario with the degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. By the age of 40 he was reaching the pinnacle of his career with a successful veterinary practice in Toronto, where he was followed by a loyal clientele of the furry variety and their loving owners. He travelled the World wherever his inquisitive and intelligent mind took him making many personal connections. Always considerate of family and friends' relationships, most importantly above all, a complete devotion to his Mom Cora, who sadly predeceased him by weeks. After selling his Toronto practice, he dabbled in Tourism eventually returning to Victoria where he enjoyed working with "his girls" at Departures Travel. Gerry loved, music, movies, theatre, entertainment keeping up with World News and then, in what seems like 'just a few years ago' his memory began to fail him followed by life's final blow, the crippling disease of the mind. We look forward to celebrating his life at a Spring date to be determined.





HARRIS, Gerald Allen D.V.M. May 13th, 1941 - February 15th, 2020 The heart of a man with a quick wit and charm has stopped beating bringing his restless mind to a peaceful close. Gerald or Gerry, as he or we preferred, touched the lives of many while travelling life's road. His formative years were spent close to his Mom's protective arms while his Dad was away at war. He attended South Park School in James Bay going on to Vic High where he forged lifelong friendships. At the age of 24, Gerry graduated from the University Of Guelph, Ontario with the degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. By the age of 40 he was reaching the pinnacle of his career with a successful veterinary practice in Toronto, where he was followed by a loyal clientele of the furry variety and their loving owners. He travelled the World wherever his inquisitive and intelligent mind took him making many personal connections. Always considerate of family and friends' relationships, most importantly above all, a complete devotion to his Mom Cora, who sadly predeceased him by weeks. After selling his Toronto practice, he dabbled in Tourism eventually returning to Victoria where he enjoyed working with "his girls" at Departures Travel. Gerry loved, music, movies, theatre, entertainment keeping up with World News and then, in what seems like 'just a few years ago' his memory began to fail him followed by life's final blow, the crippling disease of the mind. We look forward to celebrating his life at a Spring date to be determined. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close