CARR, Dr. Gerald 1936 - 2019 Dr. Gerald (Gerry) Carr passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 having battled the challenges of Parkinson's disease for over 8 years. Gerry was a Physical Education Professor at the University of Victoria for over 30 years. In his youth, he was a discus athlete at the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. He was also a talented artist, and a dedicated student of the guitar and the Spanish language. His friends and family greatly appreciated his wit, kindness, creativity, curiosity, discipline and courage. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 34 years, Catherine, and many extended relatives and treasured friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the University Club at the University of Victoria on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Donations in Gerry's name may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019