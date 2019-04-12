SMITH, Gerald David November 4, 1934 - March 2, 2019 Born in Winnipeg, he is survived by his wife, Vivianne, sister-in-law Helen Smith, nephew Murray Smith and wife, Kathy, nieces Sandra and Leslie. Predeceased by brothers, Ken and Len. Gerry loved to travel so joined the RCNR as soon as he could. He travelled down the east coast and to Jamaica with them. Later he spent two years touring Europe with two friends. On returning to Canada he met his wife and married in 1957. Meanwhile he became a civil draftsman and was offered employment in Long Beach, California. Two of his more interesting projects while there were related to the space program and Huntington Harbour. In 1969 they returned to Canada and settled in Victoria. Gerry was an excellent woodworker and over the years built two houses, two boats, some furniture and other small projects. He also greatly enjoyed his garden and dogs. His ashes will be taken to Winnipeg where he will be laid to rest with his family. Remembrance may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019