Gerry passed away at home at age 85. He was predeceased by his brother Tucker, wives Margaret and Helen, and son, Lance. Survived by brother Murray, sons Gary, Ken, Murray, Dez, Mike and Dan and step-children Ron and Joanne. Born in Flin Flon, Gerry was an accomplished guitarist and singer, a member of the Int. Union of Operating Engineers, and worked at the gravel operations in Metchosin. He had a long and happy retirement in Westbank. No service planned.



