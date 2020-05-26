Gerald E. REIMER
July 24, 1959 - May 08, 2020
Gerry passed away peacefully on May 8th at 10:41pm at Victoria General Hospital after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. He was 60 years old. Gerry was born in Manitoba and he lived in many places throughout Canada as he grew up. His passions included cinematography, photography, mechanics, drawing and most importantly his family. He was a multi-talented man who always put others before himself. Gerry is survived and will be remembered by his children: Megan and Liam; his loving parents, Weldon and Virginia and his three brothers Randy (Madena), Don (Kelly) and Brad (Darlene). Also missed by family and many friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Fiorino and Sam Hackett.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the BC Cancer Society.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
