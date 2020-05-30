Gerald Frank Porter
PORTER, Gerald Frank 16 September 1935 - 24 May 2020 Sadly we announce the passing of our beloved Jerry. He died peacefully in his sleep with his family around him. Jerry was born 16th September 1935 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He had a successful and enjoyable 27-year career in the Navy. Most of his career as a PERI, Physical Education and Recreation Instructor. He was passionate about all sports, especially football, rugby, squash and hockey. After retirement from the RCN he drove a city bus for the city of Saskatoon for 13 years. After retiring from this last position, he and his wife Arlene returned to Victoria to be near family. Jerry was an avid cyclist and golfer. His greatest joy was having family gatherings and meeting with friends. Jerry will be very much missed by his wife of 63 years, Arlene, his sons Neil (Laurey), Shawn (Donna), Bob (Caroline) and daughter Terri (Dave) as well as his brothers Bob, Melvin and Larry (predeceased). Also mourning his loss are his ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date at a time when we can all gather together. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




