Gerry was born in 1939 in Hines Creek, AB. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. He married Diane, the love of his life, in 1963. He lived and worked in Victoria his whole life and built a successful construction company.
Gerry loved his family and friends and he wanted to thank you all for the good times we all had together.
Survived by his 4 kids, Daryl, Donna, Rhonda, Shane and numerous grandchildren and even great grandchildren, so he had a great life and he is now happy to be back with his Diane.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Dr on August 10th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019