Gerald G. Stevenson (April 15, 1939 - July 20, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald G. Stevenson.
Service Information
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
Obituary

Gerry was born in 1939 in Hines Creek, AB. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. He married Diane, the love of his life, in 1963. He lived and worked in Victoria his whole life and built a successful construction company.

Gerry loved his family and friends and he wanted to thank you all for the good times we all had together.

Survived by his 4 kids, Daryl, Donna, Rhonda, Shane and numerous grandchildren and even great grandchildren, so he had a great life and he is now happy to be back with his Diane.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Dr on August 10th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.