Gerry was born in 1939 in Hines Creek, AB. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. He married Diane, the love of his life, in 1963. He lived and worked in Victoria his whole life and built a successful construction company.Gerry loved his family and friends and he wanted to thank you all for the good times we all had together.Survived by his 4 kids, Daryl, Donna, Rhonda, Shane and numerous grandchildren and even great grandchildren, so he had a great life and he is now happy to be back with his Diane.A Celebration of Life will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services at 4725 Falaise Dr on August 10th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.