Gerald (Gerry) GOSHULAK
May 22, 1955 - September 10, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we write that Gerry passed away on the morning of September 10, 2020, after fighting lung cancer for the last three years. Gerry grew up in Chilliwack and lived in Vancouver before moving to Victoria in 1991. He worked as a hairdresser for over thirty years. Those who knew him will remember his passion for cycling and hiking, as well as his excellent chili. He is survived by his wife, Janice, his daughters, Nicola and Alison, his brothers, Ted, Rick and Glenn and their families, and his dog, Django.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
